Joan Margaret Kendall, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on March 23, 1939, in Saginaw, Michigan, to the late George and Genevieve (Hammis) Kendall.
Joan graduated from St. Andrew’s High School, later graduating from Mercy College of Detroit in 1961. She had many different careers, ranging from high school English teacher, to computer programmer for many years with Xerox Corporation. After her youngest graduated from college, Joan escaped from the corporate world and returned to school to earn a Ph.D. from Michigan State University. She retired from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.