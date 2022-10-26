With deepest regrets, I, Robert P. Coletta, Jodi’s lifetime companion, partner and closest friend, announce that our beloved Angel, Jodi Lynn (Harmon) Patterson, age 52 of Grand Haven, passed away on September 26, 2022, due to complications developed over the past 30 years from radiation therapy in 1991, as a treatment to Hodgkin’s lymphoma disease. These conditions over that time affected her major organs to the point of failure after open-heart surgery in August 2022.
She was born on December 17, 1969, in Grand Haven, Michigan. Jodi leaves us with the fondest of memories and terribly broken hearts. Even people who only met her for a few minutes recognized how sweet and endearing a person she was to be. For those of us close to Jodi, we know what her priorities in life were: honesty, generosity, compassion, loyalty and unwavering love. Jodi accomplished many things during her life, and many of those accomplishments were in her ability to improve others’ lives.
