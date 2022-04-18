Jody Alyce (Elam) Miller, age 59, passed away at her home in Grand Haven on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born in Muskegon on August 19, 1962, to James and Geraldine (McDowell) Elam Sr.
Jody graduated from Fruitport High School, received her B.A. from Michigan Technological University and her Master of Electrical Engineering from the University of Syracuse. She was employed as a product development manager for Siemens USA. Jody enjoyed traveling, hiking, biking, reading, playing games, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.