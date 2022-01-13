Joe Ludema, 102, of Clarksville went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on November 17, 1919, to Cornelius and Alice (DeKraker) Ludema in Hudsonville, Michigan. Joe proudly served his country during World War II. On February 9, 1946, he married Ruth Weigerink, and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2013. Joe was a lifelong farmer in the Clarksville area.
