Joel Allen Donselar, 52, of Spring Lake died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- As Biden weighs a 2024 bid, his strategy hinges on 'the former guy'
- Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run
- Lane closures this week on U.S. 31 at Robbins
- Rugby takes Grand Haven's Ortiz to all corners of the globe – and Women's World Cup
- Michigan’s housing market is in crisis
- Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
- Local roundup: Calvary boys blow out Pentwater
- Granholm uses Michigan visit to kick off battery workforce initiative
Most Popular
Articles
- City moves to establish Beechtree Commercial Rehab District
- Home for the holidays: Cat missing for 5 months returned to Grand Haven family
- Northbound lane closures on drawbridge Friday night, Saturday
- MDOT installs traffic camera on tall monopole
- City Council to address Joe Lyons' complaints at next meeting
- Resident begins collecting signatures to recall mayor
- Grand Haven woman injured in 2-car crash
- 'Our gift to Grand Haven'
- Artist, chef, business owner — now, elected official
- Firefighters put out fire at Shape Corp.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (3)
- What is critical race theory, and is it taught in our local schools? (2)
- Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas (1)
- City Council, mayor disagree over paid time-off for Juneteenth holiday (1)
- House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Here is why corporate greed adds to inflation (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- GH's Norder 16th at national XC championships (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.