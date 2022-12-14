Joel Allen Donselar, age 52 of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1970, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Henry and Elaine (Kooi) Donselar. Joel married Dannielle Moll on August 19, 2017, in Twin Lake, Michigan.
Joel graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to work as a self-employed contractor, working on many projects in building and construction. He rounded out his construction career at Morris Builders in Rockford. Joel was talented in woodworking. He and his family enjoyed being in the great outdoors, camping, fishing, and spending weekends taking the Jeep on the sand dunes in Silver Lake.
