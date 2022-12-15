Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.