Joel Frederick Botbyl, age 79, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center. He was born November 9, 1940, in Muskegon to Gerald James and Amelia (Hradsky) Botbyl.
Joel retired from the Story & Clark Piano Factory in shipping and receiving. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.