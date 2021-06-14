Joel Russell Schlukebir, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on November 14, 1943, to the late Russell and Doris (Blade) Schlukebir. He married Diane (Dalman) Jenkins on February 10, 1967, in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Joel graduated from Grand Haven High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam War Era. He then attended Muskegon Community College and Michigan Tech University, graduating with a degree in civil engineering. Joel was a charter member of the Michigan Tech Veterans Club and on the team who won the 1969 National Frisbee Championship. He was a talented wood-worker who enjoyed sailing, playing chess, reading and spending time with his family.
