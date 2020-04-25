Mrs. Johanna Richardson, age 83, passed away April 22, 2020.
She was born in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on July 13, 1936, to William and Rosetta (Puff) Beck; and married Carl L. Richardson on April 16, 1955. Johanna and Carl lived in Las Vegas for 30 years until moving back to Grand Haven. Johanna enjoyed sewing, traveling, class reunions and Keno.
