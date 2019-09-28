John Arthur Dora, 86, of Grand Haven died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Paw Paw, Michigan, to Tony and Edna Dora. He married Mildred “Mickey” Ruiter on Jan. 7, 1955.
John was retired. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his sons.
Survivors: his wife of 64 years, Mickey; two sons, Mike (Liza) Dora and David (Tammera) Dora; grandsons: Jonathon (Brandi) Dora, Logan and Brendan Hamsen; great-grandsons: Brody, Declan and Sullivan; sister, Pat (Dick) Zuidema; and several Ruiter in-laws, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Jim Dora.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Spectrum Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Spectrum Hospice.
