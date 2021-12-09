John Alan Wierenga, age 66 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan. He was born on June 28, 1955, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Robert John and Bonita Jean (VerBerkmoes) Wierenga.
John graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked in public transit for many years before his retirement. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Robinson Township for 11 years, and also served on the Grand Haven Township Fire Department. John was a member of Michigan Foster Parents Association and served as a scout leader for the Cub Scouts Pack 3036. He was an avid U of M fan, enjoyed collecting pocket knives, and was very artistic. John loved his dogs and his country, and will be missed by those who knew him.
