John Alan Cleveland, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Muskegon, MI, on July 14, 2023. Born on September 3, 1952, he dedicated over 40 years to the nursery sales industry, eventually establishing his own company, Beechwood Nursery.
John will be deeply missed by his daughters Kim, Jessica, Courtney, and Bailey, along with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Mary, her partner Jeff, and nieces Michele, Jeanene, and Katherine.
