John Busman, 89, of Grand Haven died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Medilodge of Holland. Arrangements to be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
ALERT
Latest News
- Restaurant owner amazed at community support
- Musical Fountain to consider changes to ‘family-friendly’ policy language
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 3-13
- Skateboarder dies after collision with car in downtown Grand Haven
- Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine starting April 5
- Who gets the third stimulus check, and when?
- Howard tossed, No. 4 Michigan tops Terps, Big Ten semis next
Most Popular
Articles
- Skateboarder dies after collision with car in downtown Grand Haven
- ‘He bleeds red and gray’
- Paul McMullen
- Daniel Cherette
- 3-story commercial, residential development proposed for village
- Community remembers Paul McMullen
- GH's McMullen, a youth track coach and former Olympian, dies
- Mark S. Schroeder
- Paul McMullen
- Liquor license sought for proposed Mexican restaurant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- More questions than answers (17)
- Choosing the path of most resistance (4)
- A cancel culture or a culture of accountability? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Scottville Clown Band makes a plea for help (3)
- How Biden can fix America's tarnished image (3)
- BLP to recommend demolition of diesel plant for townhomes, despite survey (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Free speech debate about social media is broken (2)
- Huizenga: 'stimulus' light on fighting COVID, loaded with liberal political priorities (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.