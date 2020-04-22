John C. “Jack” MacMeekin, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. He was born December 16, 1925, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Thomas and Aileen (Markell) MacMeekin.
John served in the Merchant Marine during World War II, in both Hawaii and New Guinea. After leaving the Merchant Marines, he was drafted into the Army, where he volunteered for paratrooper training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and served in the 11th Airborne Division, in the Philippines and Japan. After his military service, he attended Michigan State University, where he graduated in 1951.
