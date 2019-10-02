John Carl MacKeller, age 89, passed on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at home.
John and twin brother Jim were born to Mildred (Reynolds) MacKeller and Art MacKeller on June 4, 1930, in Kalkaska, Michigan. John served in the Army from 1947 to 1950 in Japan. John just became a member of the American Legion in August and was a member of the SAL in Grand Haven. John is part of the “Cold War Veterans” who are being honored by the American Legion.
In 1950, he married Ruth Krumlauf in Kalkaska, Michigan. John worked for over 20 years at the Eagle Ottawa Leather Company in Grand Haven.
He was a gifted person who could make wood crafts “lawn ornaments” and give them out at Christmas time for family members and friends. Years earlier, John and Ruth would take the family camping. That is why all the kids and grandkids are to this day RV campers. He loved going to eat at the Rendezvous restaurant, and he enjoyed being with family and friends. John and his wife Ruth would travel to Arizona for the winter months, where his daughter and family live.
He was blessed to have lots of family and friends come and visit him during his illness.
We want to thank all the doctors and staff at NOCH and the NOCH Hospice care In Home Nursing and doctors. You all have no idea how much all of us appreciate what your skillful health care knowledge has done for our family.
John will be greatly missed by his brother, George “Wayne” MacKellar; son, David MacKellar of Spring Lake; son, Daniel (Janet) MacKeller of Grand Haven; daughter, Lynda (Terry) Bloomquist of Arizona; son, Randy MacKeller of Marne, Michigan; son, Donald (Christine) MacKeller of Grand Haven; son, Chris (Angela) MacKeller of Grand Haven; 15 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids and six great-great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth MacKeller; his siblings: Jim MacKeller, Bill McKellar and Wendell McKellar; mother in-law, Hattie Banninger; daughter in-law, Charlene (Peters) MacKellar; and two great-grandsons; Drew Stille and Sabastian MacKeller.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with Chaplain Duane Smith officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
