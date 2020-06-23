Mr. John Noah Carlton, age 84, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Muskegon.
Born October 6, 1935, to Howard and Paira (Whiddean) Carlton in Beedeville, Arkansas, John moved to Michigan after serving his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. John worked at Dake Corp. in Grand Haven for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was younger, and recently liked spending time on his farm, tending to his goats and tinkering with the tractors.
