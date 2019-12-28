John Dale “Jack” Porter, PhD., age 72, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, unexpectedly.
He was born January 31, 1947, in Newberry, Michigan, to John Fitzgerald and Ruth Mae (Sands) Porter.
He went to Michigan State University on a football scholarship, then to the University of Arizona, where he attained his PhD. Jack was a tremendous athlete, loved traveling, hiking, exploring, and animals. He also enjoyed studying his Native American culture and history, and psychology.
He is lovingly remembered by his niece, Abbie Porter; nephew, Bryce (Ashley) Porter; and Maryellen Grabowski.
A private service will be held. Services are entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456.
Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
