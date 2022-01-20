John David Ruark, age 78, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at home. He was born December 8, 1943, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to Horace and Francis (Hargrove) Ruark.
John served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He then graduated from Central Michigan University and obtained his master’s degree from the University of Michigan. “Ice Cream John” owned and operated The Hangar, Quick Whip and two Whippi Dips (one in North Muskegon and Pontaluna Road), prior to his retirement. He loved wintering in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and enjoyed playing pool. He was known for his tall tales and generosity, and loved buying a round at the Tip-a-Few and JW’s. John was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.