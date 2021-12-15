The Funeral Service for John Diedrich will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Lifetree Community Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
