John Russell Dupuis, 65, from Spring Lake Michigan passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI.
John was born in Kankakee, Illinois on December 15, 1956 to Raymond and Doris Dupuis. He is survived by his son Rene and daughters Olivia, Natalie and Brigitte Dupuis; granddaughters Nadia and Eden; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Christine (Dave) Meeusen, Carla (John) Breslin and Suzanne (Eric) Beck; and brothers, Rick (Jackelyn) Dupuis and Raymond/Bubba Dupuis, Jr. Preceding him in death were parents Raymond and Doris Dupuis and brother David Dupuis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.