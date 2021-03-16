John E. Busman, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born September 13, 1931, in Coopersville, Michigan, to the late Jacob and Minnie (Veeneman) Busman, and was the second-youngest of 10 children.
John graduated from Hope College and Western Theological Seminary in Holland, and began his 40-year ministry with the Reformed Church of America in 1957. He married the former Joyce M. Schultz on August 24, 1956, and they were blessed with three sons. Their ministry included congregations in Kalamazoo, Michigan (five years); Phoenix, Arizona (seven); Ripon, California (12); Lakewood, Colorado (14); and a two-year interim position in Denver. John retired in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.