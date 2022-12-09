John Edward Rossa, born in Hammond, Indiana, November 19, 1946, passed away November 27, 2022, comfortably and peacefully in Spring Lake, Michigan.
John was born and raised in Hammond, Indiana, by his parents Leo and Katherine (Knapik) Rossa. After high school, he pursued a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. Once he completed his education at Purdue, he enlisted as a specialist 5 in the United States Army. He worked as a foreign affairs operations and intelligence assistant, during which time he received the National Defense Service Medal for his expertise. Upon completion of his service with the Army, John went on to obtain his master’s degree in educational psychology and Certificate of Special Education from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. John took great pride in his education from both universities. He often wore baseball caps and T-shirts as a badge of honor and conversation piece for his alma maters. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, but especially football for his teams and was one of their biggest fans. Go Boilermakers, Army and Chippewas!
