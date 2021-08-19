John Edward Marod Jr., age 59, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2021, at home. He was born November 8, 1961, in Grand Haven to John Edward and Carol Jo (Jannenga) Marod.
John graduated from Spring Lake High School and went to ITT Tech to learn HVAC. He owned and operated Dial One heating and cooling. John loved boating, gardening, golf, tennis, “worshiping the sun” and going on extravagant trips. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.