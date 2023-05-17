John Engelsman

John Robert Engelsman, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Harbor Hospice – Leila and Cyrus Poppen Residence, surrounded by family.
He was born on May 30, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late James and Effie (Drenth) Engelsman. John married Betty Meppelink on January 31, 1964, in Hudsonville, Michigan. He began his career at a young age, starting work in the onion fields. He then was employed as a Painter and Carpenter, later working at Challenge Machinery in Grand Haven for nearly 40 years before the company relocated to Muskegon. He then worked for Proos Manufacturing in Grand Rapids for another 10 years before retiring for the second time.
