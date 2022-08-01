John F. Nickey, age 98 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Trinity Health Hospital, Muskegon. He was born on September 20, 1923, in Gaston, Indiana.
John was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and served our country in Italy and North Africa. John married Patricia Aden on July 7, 1973, in Quincy, Illinois, and they lived in Grand Haven throughout their 49 years of marriage. John was a member of Trinity Reformed Church, the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28, and the Quincy Barbershop Chorus. He retired from Gardner Denver and Cooper Tools Division, and in their retirement years, Pat and John went on to own Frame ‘N’ Gallery in Grand Rapids. John enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. The family was together most holidays which included Easter egg hunts, turkey dinners, special ornaments and bingo scratch-offs at Christmas.
