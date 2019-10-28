John Fitzpatrick

John Edward Fitzpatrick, age 72 of West Olive, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1946, in Grand Haven, MI to the late John and Grace (Mather) Fitzpatrick. John married Sharon Burroughs on October 20, 1973, in Grand Haven.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1968, during the Vietnam Era. He worked as an industrial electrician for Weyburn Bartel for 25 years before he retired. John enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, going to gun shows, and watching nature and news programs on television.
John will be remembered and missed by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sharon; his three daughters: Cassie (Heath) Heyblom, Molly Fitzpatrick (Josh Wisenbaugh), Audra (Curt) Fitzpatrick-Cook; 11 grandchildren; and sister, Abigail Fitzpatrick.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guestbook.
