John George Hammond, age 73, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at home. He was born July 31, 1948, in Grand Haven to Charles and Elsie (Ferris) Hammond; and married Susan Kay Heinz on June 1, 1968, in Grand Haven, Michigan. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2011.
John served his country in the Army, in both Korea and Vietnam. He worked for Grand Haven Stamped Products as maintenance supervisor for 24 years and previously worked at Oldbergs. John also served as a police officer for both the Ferrysburg and Grand Haven communities. He was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326, Grand Haven Eagles, and the Grand Haven Elks Lodge 1200, where he served on the board of directors and volunteered there frequently. John loved deer hunting, fishing, golfing, driving his moped around, gardening flowers and vegetables, building trailers, collecting tools, and feeding the squirrels, birds and deer. He loved “fiddle farting around” and was known to be able to fix stuff up into better than “new” condition. John was very organized and loved to crack a good joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.