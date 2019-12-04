John “Jack” H. Koster, age 86 of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born January 30, 1933, in Nunica, Michigan, to the late John G. and Hermina (Dykstra) Koster.
Jack graduated from Grand Haven High School, and proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He married Joan Weiser on June 10, 1961, in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Jack attended Nortonville Gospel Chapel and had been a member of the former Christ Community Church. He was an independent businessman who started out young owning and operating Spring Lake Garbage Company.
Jack was very active and involved in many things, especially building. He and Joan built many houses in the area over the years; Jack was always looking for a good opportunity, and seldom let one pass. As his passion for building grew, Jack obtained his real estate license and worked as a broker for many years. He also worked for the Grand Haven city and Norton Shores police departments as a patrolman. Jack was last employed by Herman Miller/Meridian as an over-the-road truck driver.
Regardless of what he was doing, he always made time for his family and cherished friends, whom he gave loving nicknames to. He was always ready with an amazing story, a hearty chuckle, and the patience it takes to overcome any obstacle. Jack was a faithful member of the “Idle Hour Round Table Coffee Club,” and was a talented woodworker who also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan; his children, Jodi Koster and John C. (Vickie) Koster; grandchildren: Brieanne and Mary Jo Koster, and Amber (Joe) McDonald; great-grandchildren, Chase and Mason; sister, Kay (Norm) Brown; brother, Bruce (Lynn) Koster; and sisters-in-law, Lois (Ed) McLean and Doris (Jerry) Selvius. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Koster.
A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church – Thanksgiving Feast. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jack’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.