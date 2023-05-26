John Joseph “Jack” Blazek, age 80, passed away suddenly at home in Spring Lake, Michigan on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was born June 29, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois to Francis Joseph and Sadie (Fisher) Blazek.
Jack served his country in the Army during the Vietnam war. He went on to work as a union electrician in the Chicago area for many years. He co-owned and operated Club 55 on the corner of 55th and Sawyer in Chicago for twenty years.
