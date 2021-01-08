John E. Klop, age 75 of Spring Lake, passed away on January 6, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 8, 1945 in Grand Haven, MI to the late Adrian and Alice (Sikkema) Klop. John married Amy Jean Wilson on April 13, 1974 in Holland, MI.
John was a graduate of Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven and worked for Bill Peterson Septic Tank and Vault Co. for 12 years. He then worked in Heavy Equipment Operations and Maintenance for the Ottawa County Road Commission until his retirement.
