John M. Doezema passed away peacefully at home Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was born October 19, 1934, in Grand Rapids. John and the love of his life, his wife Judy (Folkertsma), were married on May 26, 1960, and have lived in the Tri-Cities for over 55 years.
John grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served his country with distinction during the Korean conflict in the United States Army. Upon returning from Korea, John began a lifetime of entrepreneurial activities founding multiple businesses. He was also deeply involved in real estate development. John’s attention to detail and architectural nuances created unique and cutting-edge designs on all of his many projects.
