John Markcus Snoek, “Mark,” age 59 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital. He was born March 13, 1961, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to John and Doris (Crawford) Snoek.
Mark graduated from Grand Haven High School, where he played on the high school football team. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a dive master from 1980 to 1984; and married Patricia Grimes on October 8, 2003, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.