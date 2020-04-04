John Michael Wyhowski, age 88, of Grand Haven passed away April 1, 2020. John was born December 15, 1931, in Fruitport to Felix and Elizabeth Wyhowski. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
John married Janice Hoffer on March 25, 1955. She preceded him in death in 1999. He married Mary Pedler McDowell on November 18, 2000.
