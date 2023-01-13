John Michael Yedinak, age 65, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away July 18, 2022, at home in Florida. He was born June 2, 1957, in Grand Haven to Philip and Mari (Larner) Yedinak.
John graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1975. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, cooking, working outdoors, and loved a great Fricano’s pizza!
