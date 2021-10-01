Mr. John P. Ripple, age 53, of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home. He was born January 16, 1968, in Grand Haven, to Dr. William and Elizabeth (Olsen) Ripple, and was the youngest of their six sons. John graduated with the Class of 1986 from Grand Haven High School. He attended St. Patrick–St. Anthony Church.
John loved and lived for hunting, fishing and being by the water. John also enjoyed sports. He played football, baseball, softball and bowled. He also liked watching sports (especially the Detroit Lions) and playing cards with friends.
