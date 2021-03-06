It is with heavy hearts the family announces the death of John Lawrence Patterson, age 44, of Grand Haven. After a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Luekemia (AML), John died on February 28, 2021. There will be a private family service, and a celebration of life honoring John will be held at future date.
John was born November 19, 1976 in Warren to Linda and John Patterson. He was a 1995 graduate of Eisenhower High School, and a 2000 graduate of Michigan State University with degrees in Accounting and Construction Management. John was a CPA, realtor and home builder, and most recently he achieved his goal of owning his own business.
