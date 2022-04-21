John "Jack" Huss Pimm, 98, was born in Hamden, Conn., on January 10, 1924, and after a long and rewarding life passed away on April 14, 2022.
A veteran of WWII, he survived his tour in various battles in Europe and was able to return home to work in many states and overseas, before settling in Grand Rapids for the balance of his life. Throughout his years he was a dear friend and caregiver to many. In addition to building his business at Michigan Brass, Jack supported many nonprofit organizations including the Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids, the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and the Grand Rapids Foundation. While he loved the seasons, he was not a big fan of Michigan winters and spent much of the cold months on the golf course in Palm Desert, Calif. His summers were spent with family and friends in Grand Haven, enjoying both boats and beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.