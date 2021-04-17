John Phillip Van Eenenaam, 91, passed away peacefully on Easter morning, April 4, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice in Spring Lake. Full of faith, life and love, John was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather.
Born in Grand Rapids to Gordon and Isla (Pruim) Van Eenenaam, he had two successful careers – 20 years in the Navy (four years of active duty and 16 years in the Navy Reserve, retired commander) and 43 years in private law practice.
A graduate of Hope College and the University of Michigan Law School, John sang with the U-M Glee Club when not studying the law. He learned Mandarin at Yale University, and moved to Taiwan with the U.S. Navy intelligence branch. Marianne joined John in Taiwan, where they married in 1957. Adventure continued as they raised four children. Sadly, John and Marianne endured the loss of their son, John Andrew, to leukemia in 1969.
After Taiwan, John practiced law with his father, Gordon, a Muskegon lawyer and former state senator. Moving to Grand Haven in 1971, and joined Landman Luyendyk; in 1985 he formed Van Eenenaam and White, with Randy White; and in 1997, the firm merged with Scholten Fant. Throughout his career, he mentored new lawyers and high school students alike. He never stopped learning, obtaining a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University.
Kindness, generosity, humility, authenticity, boundless energy and a sense of humor were basic to his life. Stating that “you try to live a life of service to the community,” John served as president of the Ottawa County Bar Association, chairman of the building committee of Christ Community Church, Grand Haven Rotary Club president, president of the North Ottawa Community Hospital Board, chairman of the board of Grand Haven Bank, among many other contributions.
John was a founding member of the West Michigan Banjo Club. He loved playing his beloved four-string banjo at “gigs” across West Michigan, creating good friendships and memories with other WMBC bandmates.
John and Marianne traveled extensively throughout the United States, and to Puerto Rico, California, Europe, India, Thailand and Nicaragua, as well as countless trips “up north.”
He is survived by Marianne and children: Susan and Orlando Fiallo (Dorado, Puerto Rico) and their children, Julian and Ana; James and Sblenda (Dana Point, California) and their children, Olivia (Rob), Sofie, Claire, Elena and Liliana; and Julie and Chris Barrett (Kinshasa, DRC) and their children, Isabel and George. He will also be missed by his brother, David (Elena, deceased) and family; sister, Isla (Victor) VerMeulen and family; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Tom, deceased) Birch (Milwaukee) and family; close cousin, Alyce DePree (Saline) and family; and many special friends including Kristin Gauri and family, Burkshire Drive neighbors, the Muskegon WOTS and MOB, Christ Community friends, lifelong friend Jim Perry, WMBC bandmates, and his many professional colleagues over the years.
Sincere thanks to Heartwood Lodge and the NOCH Hospice Team, a tremendous group of caring and compassionate professionals. We will never forget you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to Hope College, attn: Isla Pruim and Gordon Van Eenenaam Family Scholarship; or to the Kaufman Interfaith Institute, 301 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
