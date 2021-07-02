John Phillip Van Eenenaam, 91, passed away peacefully on Easter morning, April 4, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice in Spring Lake.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral Home with the Rev. Peter Theune officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard.
