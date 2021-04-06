John Van Eenenaam, 91, of Grand Haven died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. Arrangements will be announced later by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation services, Grand Haven.
ALERT
Latest News
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive
- State Briefs
- Millage can save lives, lower insurance costs, fire chief says
- Catching friends, memories and Pokemon
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 4-6
- Man arrested after exposing himself at motel swimming pool
- Monday's update: 10,293 new cases in Michigan, 21 deaths
Most Popular
Articles
- Mary Rawlinson Creason
- West Olive man killed in single vehicle crash early Sunday morning
- Driver hurt when semi veers across U.S. 31, rolls
- 'She did so much for aviation, especially for women'
- Motorhome catches fire in garage at GH-area business
- New funds available through COVID rental assistance program
- Fire quickly extinguished at Ray's Drive-In
- No injuries reported in Amtrak train vs. semi crash
- Floating bridge to be repaired this spring
- Dawn A. TenBrink
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Questioning Christianity and life (11)
- It's your money, so you decide (7)
- Your Views (7)
- Good advice from an unexpected source (7)
- Your Views (5)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
- Donald Trump champions the right to die in vaccine message (3)
- Free Michigan from autocratic rule (2)
- I am much more than my disability (2)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Are you traveling for spring break week?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.