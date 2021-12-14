John William Diedrich, age 67 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at home. He was born on January 24, 1954, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Clarence and Dorothy (Bell) Diedrich. John married Silvia Lewis on July 15, 2011, in West Olive.
John was a life-long resident of Grand Haven and a long-time member of Lifetree Community Church. He loved being outdoors, fishing, taking care of his horses, and working on his extensive collection of classic cars and trucks, which he loved to drive around town while out getting his morning coffee. John was always an avid reader, and in high school, was part of the Honor Society and a history buff. He was a hard worker who enjoyed staying active and enjoyed his work as a tree service owner and operator.
