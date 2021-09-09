The Funeral Service for John Waanders will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Second Christian Reformed Church. A Visitation will be held this evening (Friday) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and on Saturday, September 11, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for John’s full obituary.
