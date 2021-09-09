The Funeral Service for John Waanders will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Second Christian Reformed Church. A Visitation will be held this evening (Friday) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and on Saturday, September 11, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for John’s full obituary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.