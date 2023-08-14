The Memorial Service for John Weeber will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Life Stream Church in Allendale. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for full obituary.
