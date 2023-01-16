John Wehmer of Port Sheldon, Michigan, passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born March 17, 1947, in Hammond, Indiana, to Quinton “Pete” and Lavina “Lefkothea” (Demopoulos) Wehmer. He married June Huisinga in Chicago on August 31, 1968.
He was an active member of his parish council at Annunciation Church, reading the Bible to his family, and reading books about monasteries and Church history. He earned his B.S. in engineering at Purdue University and had his career working in engineering and computer science. He enjoyed banjo playing, boating, history, driving his Miata, ham radio operating, and volunteering with Search & Rescue.
(0) comments
