Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.