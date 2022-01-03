Jon P. Wierenga, 82, passed away December 30, 2021. He was born to William and Anna Wierenga of Nunica on November 8, 1939.
Jon was a lifelong resident of Nunica and was known as the "go to guy" for boat repairs. He loved working with his hands and was always willing to help. He worked for the city of Grand Haven and the Wharf Marina. After many years, he finally retired and took up mechanical work as a hobby. He had many interests throughout his life, but his greatest passion was hunting up north. He loved to hang out with his many visitors and friends.
