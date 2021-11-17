Jonathan Eugene Rose, age 60 of Georgia (formerly from Grand Haven, Michigan) passed away November 2, 2021. He was born May 12, 1961, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Bonnie Rose and the late Robert Nolen Rose.
Jonathan is lovingly remembered and missed by his mother, Bonnie Rose; late sister, Melinda Rose; brother, Jeffery Rose; sisters: Lisa Rose, Deidre Rose, Georgina Rose and Faith Rose; children: Audrey Ann Plybon, Jon bob Rose and Danielle Marie, and the late Zachary Rose; his significant other, Sherry Garland; his grandchildren; and plenty of nieces and nephews.
