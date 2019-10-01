Jonathon Havens

Jonathon Alan Havens, age 33 of Muskegon, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1986 in Greenville, Michigan, to Dr. Alan C. and Barbara Ann (Harig) Havens.
Jonathon married Jessica Spicher on March 22, 2017. Jonathon graduated from Greenville High School, where he played on the soccer team and ran track. He went on to receive his BS degree in Film and Video from Grand Valley State University in 2008. He worked as a production manager for Fox 17 for several years and enjoyed music, video games, thunderstorms and biking. As a skilled designer, he designed logos for T-shirts and businesses, which he enjoyed doing on the side.
Jonathon will be loved and missed by his wife of two years and partner of ten years, Jessica; father, Dr. Alan Havens of Greenville; in-laws, David and Robin Spicher of Grand Haven; brother, Andrew (Jessica) Havens of Greenville; brother-in-law, Brad Spicher of Spring Lake; nieces and nephew: Mikayla, Kaitlyn and Leeland; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; nephew, Timothy C. Havens; Uncle, Marty Harig; and his grandparents.
The Celebration of Life and a private family burial for Jonathon will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. N.W. Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005; www.ccalliance.org.
