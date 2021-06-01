Jonathon Michael Cook, age 48 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Harbor Hospice Poppen House Residence. He was born on April 24, 1973, in Lansing, Michigan to Ronald and Kay (Keusch) Cook.
Jon graduated from Grand Haven High School, and went on to work in the restaurant industry as a cook for many years. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles, Aerie 925, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time sharing food with his family and friends.
